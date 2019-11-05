Cross-border delivery of goods spark idea for app

On any given Sunday at a filling station in Parktown, Johannesburg, there is a line of Quantum minibus taxis with huge trailers.

The trailers become like towering giants as cargo is loaded on them until covered under green or grey tarpaulin. The goods range from groceries, furniture to electrical appliances and bicycles.

These transporters are called "malaicha", and goods are heading to families in Zimbabwe. Malaicha, is a slang term from Ndebele-speaking community of Zimbabwe, meaning "deliverer of goods".

This informal cross-border enterprise sparked a business idea for Sayjil Magan, managing director of Hello Paisa, a company that created the Malaicha app, which allows Zimbabwean nationals to buy groceries in SA and have them delivered in their home country.

Magan was at a bus terminus in Harare, Zimbabwe, and queried why the buses were transporting boxes of groceries.

"The replies were these are groceries from South Africa, and that it was simply too expensive for their loved ones to shop in Zimbabwe and sometimes the products were not always available," he said.

"That was the true inspiration; we saw the struggle of the person who had to collect these goods and sometimes the parcels would not arrive, at times the goods would be broken and damaged [after] a long journey and that's when we realised there is a major problem here that needs solving."

The app was developed five months ago to make the lives of Zimbabwean nationals living and working in SA easier with getting goods home.

"We allow the recipient to collect or we deliver to their homes."

Recipients can collect their groceries in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo and Mutare, as the company has stores in each of these cities.