Lorna celebrates her life in tasty way

There were many false starts, but spring is well and truly here and nothing punctuates this season more than celebrations.

It feels like every time spring rolls around, there's always something to celebrate.

And when I received an invite to Lorna Maseko's cook book launch, it was apt that it was titled Celebrate with Lorna. A woman who surely has a lot to celebrate.

The Alexandra-born ballerina-turned-cook slash media personality is taking us through her journey and making us taste her memories.

Maseko remembers the exact flavours that were in a burger she had after being eliminated from ballet competition, the Prix de Lausanne, in Switzerland.

"My favourite food memory must be having a burger in Prix de Lausanne in Switzerland after being eliminated, we were crying because we were eliminated. But the burger flavours have always been amazing, so that's one of the recipes in the book," she says.