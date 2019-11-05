Delicious fish dish for summer nights

Is there a better feeling for a foodie than when you find the perfect wine and food pairing? Warmer weather calls for some light drinks and food perfect for picnics and evening dinner parties.

So if you're flirting with the idea of hosting some guests, keep reading. This week I review some merlot and you can try out a recipe from chef Kerry Kilpin of the newly established Tryn restaurant at Steenberg in the Constantia Wine Valley.

The restaurant is named after the wine estate's 17th-century founder, Catharina Ras. Try this ethically sourced fish recipe.

Grilled sustainable fish with harissa, roast butternut & coriander yoghurt Serves 4

4 x 200g sustainable fish (I like to use Cape bream) seasoned with salt and pepper

1 x lemon

1 x large butternut cubed

10g cumin seeds

10g sugar

Salt and pepper

Pre-heat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius. In a roasting tray toss butternut, cumin seeds, salt, pepper, sugar and olive oil. Roast until cooked and golden in colour.

Harissa Vinaigrette

50g harissa

10ml water

1tsp honey

Chopped chilli to taste

1 lemon

200ml sunflower oil

Salt

Whisk the harissa, water, chilli, honey and squeeze of lemon juice. Gradually add the oil while whisking. Season with salt, pepper and a squeeze of lemon juice.

Coriander Yoghurt

100ml yoghurt

10g coriander chopped

Salt

Mix together and season

Grill the fish with a little oil in a hot pan for about 2 minutes on each side.

Ensure to get a nice good golden colour and crispy skin. Add a squeeze of lemon juice.

Serve the grilled fish on top of the roasted butternut. Drizzle with harissa vinaigrette and coriander yoghurt.

Perfect pairing