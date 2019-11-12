Waste-free life in the city

There are few spaces in the city which are peaceful.

Most of these spaces arguably would be yoga

studios, which make a concerted effort to create an environment that is as peaceful as

possible.

But what happens if you find yourself an alien in these spaces simply because of the exclusivity of yoga?

Well, you start your own space - and that is exactly what Banesa Tseki and Anesu Mbizvo did.

The duo founded The Nest Space, which is situated in Greenside, Johannesburg. The space is a yoga studio with a twist; it also has a vegan cafe and a zero-waste grocer.

Comprising three spaces for shopping, eating and practising yoga, The Nest Space, is a wellness centre of sorts.

The idea for this space, said Zimbabwean-born Mbizvo, was to offer people who did not feel a sense of belonging in a traditional yoga studio. For people in the queer community to those who have bodies that are not traditionally shown in yoga posters and especially black people, The Nest Space is welcoming.