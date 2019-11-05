Amapiano lyrics often sound like the wrong message

If toddlers aren't singing your song how can you call it a hit? This is the attitude most South Africans have when it comes to popular music.

However, it becomes something else when the hit song has dubious lyrics and leaves even the artist scrambling for a coherent explanation of what it is exactly that they're trying to convey.

The amapiano genre has taken the SA music scene by storm, with artists delivering hits that inspire dance moves like the pouncing cat and electrifying the nation.

However, the lyrics that come with these fire beats leave much to be desired.

In one of the songs dominating airplay, Labantwana Amauber, the artist claims the song is an anti-drug song, warning about the dangers of taking narcotics.