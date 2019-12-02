'Ethiopian Airlines joint venture can save SAA'

Government should have adopted the proposal for SAA to get into a joint venture with Ethiopian Airlines in order to turn the local carrier into profitability.

This is according to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) who are both in support of the venture.

Yesterday, The Sunday Times reported that a plan to create the first pan-African airline through a joint venture between SAA and Ethiopian Airlines was gathering dust since it was presented before the board five months ago.

The plan, drafted by former CEO Vuyani Jarana, proposes that a strategic partnership with Africa's biggest airline be located in Johannesburg and managed by top executives from both carriers. Through the plan, SAA would tap into lucrative west Africa routes.

"In the joint venture, the two airlines will be working on their strengths," said Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.