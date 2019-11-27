Shumba adds her own flavour to butter

Creamy smooth butter can elevate a dish and depending on how creative you are with it, it can take it to astronomical heights.

Lovers of the condiment gathered in their numbers on social media when a helpful colleague promoted Vhon-gani Shumba's flavoured butter, called MiButter.

The 40-year-old Shumba was pleasantly surprised by the positive feedback she received.

"The feedback has been wonderful, in the last two weeks I have sold six boxes of butter with 24 jars each."

Shumba started experimenting with butter in 2016 after watching an episode of the Great British BakeOff.

She loves to cook and has tried to churn her own butter before, but decided it was time consuming.

She now just buys the butter and then adds her various flavours.