Top manager knocks out virus

Top boxing manager Mlandeli Tengimfene, his charges Zolani “Last Born” Tete and Sinethemba Kotana, and trainer Makazole Tete, have all recovered fully from the coronavirus.

This was confirmed yesterday by Tengimfene. He and the above trio had tested positive for coronavirus in December when they were preparing to fly from East London to Johannesburg where Kotana was to feature in a tournament promoted by Tshele Kometsi. The TK Boxing Promotions event scheduled for Randfontein on the West Rand was later cancelled due to Covid-19 positive tests.

“We have fully recovered,” said Tengimfene yesterday. “You know, this disease is for real and I want to warn people, particularly in our sport, to take it very seriously. Some people may not be as fortunate as we are to recover, especially in my case because I am in my 60s.

“If my boxers and their trainer did not test positive for coronavirus I would not have done tests and the virus would have gone far. The test was a very good thing for me because the disease was arrested quickly.“

Tengimfene is respected for his masterly job as a boxing manager, more so in marketing Tete to become the global star that is being promoted in the UK by unassuming 2008 international Hall of Fame inductee Frank Warren. This and other achievements earned Tengimfene BSA manager’s award two years in succession – in 2016 and 2017.