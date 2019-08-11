Fears over Tete's long spell out of the ring

There is growing concern over Zolani "Last Born" Tete's pause in boxing.

The WBO bantamweight champion from Mdantsane has not seen action since October 13 last year. That was due to an injury to his right hand in April this year.

It hit him a few days before facing WBA Super and WBC Diamond champion Nonito "Filipino Flash" Donaire in the unification bout that was the official semi-final of the money-spinning bantamweight World Boxing Super Series.

Tete was replaced by American Stephon Young, who was stopped in the sixth round by Donaire. It is alleged that semi-finalists earned an estimated $2.5m (R37.8m).

Donaire will meet WBA and IBF titlist Naoya "Monster" Inoue of Japan in the final of the series in Tokyo in November.

The total prize money is reported to be $50m. The winner will earn about $8m and the Muhammad Ali trophy while the runner-up will pocket $4m.

Tete has turned 31 and that is the age where signs of deterioration in a boxer's skills start to show. Some men are at their peak around 24 to 28 years, and it is said that a bantamweight fighter might be in his physical prime in his late teens.