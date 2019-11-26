Huge purse for Zolani Tete

Zolani "Last Born" Tete will walk away with 75% of the R4.3m purse after his defence of the WBO bantamweight belt against Johnriel Casimero on Saturday, win or lose.

Tete's purse money for the mandatory defence against the top rated Filipino was determined by the purse bid that was won in September by Tete's UK promoter Frank Warren.

The R3.2m purse money should be a record for a South African boxer of this era. It is not surprising that Tete, who lives comfortably in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape, was quoted at the weekend as saying he can now retire when he wants to.

Tete is with his long-time local trainers Loyiso Mtya, Mhikiza Myekeni and Zolile Tete (the boxer's father), while Mlandeli Tengimfene, who has played a pivotal role in Tete's fruitful career, remains the boxer's manager.