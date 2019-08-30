Johnriel Casimero is coming for you, Zolani Tete warned

Zolani "Last Born" Tete must get himself in shape because newly crowned WBO interim bantamweight champion Johnriel Casimero, of the Philippines wants the fully fledged WBO belt that the South African holds.

Casimero's camp wants that fight to take place soon - actually, 90 days from now.

Sean Gibbons, the matchmaker of Manny Pacquiao Promotions, which guides Casimero's career, is quoted as saying he has reached out to the WBO to get the ball rolling on that fight with Tete, who has defended his belt three times.

"Tell Zolani Tete you better get your act together because Casimero is coming for the WBO belt," Bad Left Hook quoted Gibbons saying this week.

"The Philippines could be a viable option with television and sponsor support, as well as the United Kingdom, where Tete's promoter Frank Warren is based, or the United States."