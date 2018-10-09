Zolani Tete won't easily let belt go

SA boxing star Zolani "Last Born" Tete will put his World Boxing Organisation (WBO) bantamweight belt on the line for the second time on Sunday, after he easily retained it via a lopsided points decision against Argentinian Omar Narvaez in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in April.

The hard-punching 30-year-old left-hander from Mdantsane - who boasts 21 knockouts in 30 wins against three losses - will take on Russian Mikhail Aloyan in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

Their bout will be the official quarterfinal of the World Boxing Series, home of the Muhammad Ali trophy.

All bantamweight world champions are involved in this series that will see the super-champion allegedly walk away with $13m (about R190m) in prize money and take home the inaugural Muhammad Ali trophy.

In the first quarterfinal, undefeated World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight champion Naoya Inou destroyed Juan Carlos Payano in 70 seconds in Japan at the weekend.

Four-division world champ Nonito Donaire from the Philippines will challenge WBA super-bantamweight champion Ryan Burnett from Scotland on November 3, while IBF holder Emmanuel Rodriguez will defend against Jason Moloney in Australia.

Tete, trainers Loyiso Mtya and Mhikiza Myekeni, and manager Mlandeli Tengimfene landed in Russia on Sunday. They were met by Floyd Mayweather snr.

"I want to put up a great performance to stamp my authority," said Tete.