Makazole must choose one - music or boxing

It is either a blossoming music career or boxing for Makazole "Professor" Tete - warns boxing manager Mlandeli Tengimfene, who is in charge of Zolani Tete.

Makazole, who is Zolani's brother, takes on youngster Ronald "King" Malindi for the ABU Africa bantamweight vacant title at Orient Theatre on Sunday.

Tengimfene, who has done wonders with Zolani, said: "Makazole is caught up in three things - he is into choral music and is a conductor and has his own choir (Zolani is part of it). He is doing well and he is studying music at Fort Hare University. He also wants to box and he cannot balance all this.

"He spends 70% of his time with his choir and only 30% in boxing. Makazole is also a conductor of choral music at a local university. Zolani is able to balance music and boxing - hence his success."