Super Series doubts no train smash for Tete
Successful East London boxing manager Mlandeli Tengimfene and his charge, WBO bantamweight holder Zolani "Last Born" Tete, are not worried by international reports that the World Boxing Super Series could be in jeopardy due to alleged financial problems.
Tete will face Nonito Donaire in the semifinal next year and the unified champion will also take home the WBC Diamond belt.
The Super Series features eight top-rated bantamweight boxers in a single elimination tournament. Tete is in the semifinals after retaining his title on points against Mikhail Aloyan in Germany on October 13.
He meets Donaire early next year. Donaire advanced by dethroning WBA Super champion Ryan Burnett in Glasgow on November 3.
The other semifinalists are WBA holder Naoya Inoue and Emmanuel Rodriguez. Inoue knocked out Juan Carlos Payano on October 7 while IBF titlist Rodriguez defeated Jason Maloney on October 20.
The two winners will fight for millions of dollars as well as the Muhammad Ali belt. The winner will then be crowned the undisputed bantamweight world champion.
Tengimfene said Tete's British promoter Frank Warren informed them about the alleged discontinuation of the series.
"He sent me an article on the whole thing. It is alleged that some boxers did not get their bonuses but we got our purses and bonus, so we're not affected," said Tengimfene yesterday.
"We would be worried if it is true that the series is in jeopardy, because it means it will move our target of being the undisputed bantamweight champion, which was our aim for joining series.
"However, we as team Tete will pursue our quest to be the unified champion through Queensberry Promotions of Warren to unify our titles with Donaire."
Tete, who has become a global star, said: "I share my manager's sentiments that if rumours are true that the series is in jeopardy, we will approach Frank to stage a unification title match with Donaire because I want these belts. We will then chase the others as we go along."