Super Series doubts no train smash for Tete

Successful East London boxing manager Mlandeli Tengimfene and his charge, WBO bantamweight holder Zolani "Last Born" Tete, are not worried by international reports that the World Boxing Super Series could be in jeopardy due to alleged financial problems.

Tete will face Nonito Donaire in the semifinal next year and the unified champion will also take home the WBC Diamond belt.

The Super Series features eight top-rated bantamweight boxers in a single elimination tournament. Tete is in the semifinals after retaining his title on points against Mikhail Aloyan in Germany on October 13.

He meets Donaire early next year. Donaire advanced by dethroning WBA Super champion Ryan Burnett in Glasgow on November 3.

The other semifinalists are WBA holder Naoya Inoue and Emmanuel Rodriguez. Inoue knocked out Juan Carlos Payano on October 7 while IBF titlist Rodriguez defeated Jason Maloney on October 20.

The two winners will fight for millions of dollars as well as the Muhammad Ali belt. The winner will then be crowned the undisputed bantamweight world champion.

Tengimfene said Tete's British promoter Frank Warren informed them about the alleged discontinuation of the series.