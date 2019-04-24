Tete's trainers may miss fight

Trainers Loyiso Mtya and Mhikiza Myekeni are still hoping to secure visas to the US join their charge Zolani "Last Born" Tete who is preparing for his fight to become a dual world champion in the bantamweight division.

The WBO title holder will take a giant leap in his fruitful career with a showdown against WBA bantamweight super champion Nonito "The Filipino Flash" Donaire, this coming weekend.

Donaire, 36, of the Philippines meet former IBF junior bantamweight holder from Mdantsane in a winner takes all battle at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Sunday morning SA time.

Tete's fighting knacks are polished at home by Mtya, Myekeni, Phumzile Matyhila and the boxer's father Zolile Tete, at the All Winners Gym owned by successful manager Mlandeli Tengimfene.

Tete, 31 and Donaire will actually be meeting in the semifinal of the bantamweight World Boxing Super Series. The second semifinal on May 18 features Naoya Inoue of Japan against Puerto Rican Emmanuel Rodriguez.

Tengimfene explained that Mtya and Myekeni would travel for the fight when their visas get granted by the American embassy. He added visa applications were declined for the other trainers - Mathyila and Tete senior.