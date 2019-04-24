Boxing

Zolani Tete pulls out of World Boxing Super Series after sustaining shoulder injury

By Bongani Magasela - 24 April 2019 - 20:43
Zolani Tete has withdrawn from a world boxing competition after suffering from a shoulder injury.
Zolani Tete has withdrawn from a world boxing competition after suffering from a shoulder injury.
Image: SINO MAJANGAZA

Zolani "Last Born" Tete has pulled out of the bantamweight World Boxing Super Series due to a shoulder injury - his manager Mlandeli Tengimfene announced on Wednesday night.

Tengimfene made the announcement from Louisiana, in the US, where Tete was to unify his WBO belt with WBA Super holder Nonito "Filipino Flash" Donaire on Sunday morning (SA time).

The bout was to be the official semifinal of the WBSS Series that is organised by German promoter Kalle Sauerland.

"Yes, it is true he sustained a right shoulder injury. The fight could be moved to the 15th on June," said Tengimfene.

Joshua's new opponent to be revealed next week

Initial foe Miller has been disqualified
Sport
1 day ago

Tete has been in Louisiana for few days after spending two weeks in Las Vegas in the state-of-the-art gym of retired boxer Floyd Mayweather Junior.

Tete, from Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape, rounded up his preparations under successful American trainer Floyd Mayweather Senior, the 66-year-old father of the most successful boxer Floyd. The latter held multiple world boxing titles in four weight classes before he retired undefeated with 50 fights.

Mayweather Senior  other boxer Andrew Tabiti will face Yuniel Dorticos in the semifinal of the cruiserweight WBSS.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Homes destroyed, lives lost: KZN floods leave a trail of devastation
Drunk on duty at Port Elizabeth's Livingstone hospital
X