Tete in good space as big fight looms

Local fight fans will see a rejuvenated boxer in Zolani "Last Born" Tete when he puts his WBO bantamweight belt on the line against highly dangerous foe Nonito "Filipino Flash" Donaire later this month.

Tete will battle the WBA Super and WBC diamond champion in the US on April 27. The buzz across the Atlantic came from Tete's manager Mlandeli Tengimfene after watching Tete's training sessions with accomplished American trainer Floyd Mayweather Snr at the latter's son's state-of-the-art gym in Las Vegas.

Tete and Tengimfene have been there since Wednesday last week.

"This is where Zolani needed to be before a fight of this magnitude," said Tengimfene yesterday.

"He is amazing. People will see a hungrier boy with high output in combinations and volumes.

"Floyd took Zolani to the mountain in a high-altitude test and Zolani passed the test with flying colours.

"Zolani's weight is around 57 kilograms and there will be a seven-day weigh-in this Friday and Zolani should be 56 kilograms."

The official weight limit for the bantamweight class is 53.52kg, but by fight time Tete should make the weight.

The deal for Mayweather Snr to train Tete was struck in October in Russia where Tete won the quarterfinal of the WBSS by defeating Mikhail Aloyan.

Mayweather's boxer Andre Tabiti beat Ruslan Fayfer in the same tournament.