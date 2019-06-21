Lure of big purses to light boxers' fire

Successful boxing manager Mlandeli Tengimfene says Sunday's tournament, featuring four of his fighters in African Boxing Union title fights is about changing lives.

The man, who is responsible for the career of WBO bantamweight champion Zolani "Last Born" Tete, explained that victory for his charges at at the Orient Theatre will see them begin to earn good purse monies.

Tete, who is promoted in the UK by Frank Warren, does not earn less than R1m when he fights.

"I made a promise to six of my boxers who were in action in December that if they win their fights, their next assignments will be for titles, and again, victory will see them earn good purses going forward," he said.