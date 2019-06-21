Lure of big purses to light boxers' fire
Successful boxing manager Mlandeli Tengimfene says Sunday's tournament, featuring four of his fighters in African Boxing Union title fights is about changing lives.
The man, who is responsible for the career of WBO bantamweight champion Zolani "Last Born" Tete, explained that victory for his charges at at the Orient Theatre will see them begin to earn good purse monies.
Tete, who is promoted in the UK by Frank Warren, does not earn less than R1m when he fights.
"I made a promise to six of my boxers who were in action in December that if they win their fights, their next assignments will be for titles, and again, victory will see them earn good purses going forward," he said.
Four of those fighters will be in action on Sunday: Xolisa Nonkonyane, Fikile Mlonyeni, Andile Nxayiphi and Loyiso Ngantweni. Mlonyeni faces Sinethemba Kotana for the flyweight belt and Nonkonyane battles it out with Tristan Trutter for the welterweight title.
Nxayiphi will take on Mnqobi Mkhize for the junior bantamweight belt, whereas Ngantweni will face Thandolwethu Hlangani for the mini flyweight strap.
"I am fulfilling the promise I made to them," said Tengimfene, the BSA's manager of the year award winner in 2016 and 2017.
He added that his All Winners Boxing Club in Mdantsane will in future be known as Last Born Boxing Club. "I want it to identify with Zolani. I hope this will motivate other boxers to become world champions like him."
Tengimfene's boxers are trained by Loyiso Mtya, Mhikiza Myekeni, Phumzile Matyhila, among others
There will be five undercard bouts on Sunday and action will begin at 2pm.