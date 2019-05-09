Zolani Tete's manager defends Sanabo boss
SA National Amateur Boxing Organisation (Sanabo) president Andile Mofu says that nothing stops him from sharing his knowledge of the sport should a boxer make a request.
This is despite that Mofu cannot be seen in a professional boxer's corner because he does not hold a Boxing SA licence.
He was responding to a question on his involvement with the camp of WBO bantamweight holder Zolani Tete when he was preparing for his unification with WBA Super champion Nonito Donaire, which did not happen due to Tete's shoulder injury that ruled him out of the World Boxing Super Series.
"I continue to develop, share my skills and knowledge [of boxing] where possible," said the 52-year-old former amateur boxing trainer.
"If you want more on my involvement with Zolani, the right person to talk to is his manager Mlandeli Tengimfene."
Tengimfene said: "My philosophy is, for one to be successful, one must look for expertise from people that know things better. That is why my team is made up of many experienced people. I got to learn that Michael Aloyan had vast experience at amateur and one person [who] came into my mind was the Sanabo president who studied this at university.
"He came with vast knowledge of amateur boxers from the east who are conquering the world. Mofu came with lots of input and their calender as to how and when they train. This is how I roped him in as an adviser in our team and he made Zolani's fight against Aloyan in Russia in October easy." Mofu is a certified International Boxing Association (AIBA) instructor.
"I am on my way to India to conduct an AIBA certified course [level 1]," said Mofu.
AIBA is a sport organisation that sanctions amateur boxing matches. It is an
affiliate to the International Olympic Committee .