Zolani Tete's manager defends Sanabo boss

SA National Amateur Boxing Organisation (Sanabo) president Andile Mofu says that nothing stops him from sharing his knowledge of the sport should a boxer make a request.

This is despite that Mofu cannot be seen in a professional boxer's corner because he does not hold a Boxing SA licence.

He was responding to a question on his involvement with the camp of WBO bantamweight holder Zolani Tete when he was preparing for his unification with WBA Super champion Nonito Donaire, which did not happen due to Tete's shoulder injury that ruled him out of the World Boxing Super Series.

"I continue to develop, share my skills and knowledge [of boxing] where possible," said the 52-year-old former amateur boxing trainer.

"If you want more on my involvement with Zolani, the right person to talk to is his manager Mlandeli Tengimfene."