Zolani Tete joins famous Mayweather stable

South Africa's global boxing star - WBO bantamweight boxing champion Zolani "Last Born" Tete - has joined America's accomplished veteran trainer Floyd Mayweather Senior.

The 65-year-old former professional boxer is the father and trainer of mega star and undefeated five division champion Floyd "Money" Mayweather Junior.

The move was confirmed yesterday by Tete's manager Mlandeli Tengimfene after the 30-year-old from Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, beat Russian Mikhail Aloyan via unanimous points in Russia. The scorecards were 114-111 (twice) and 114-110.

Tete's victory has propelled him to the semifinals. The overall winner of the bantamweight division, which features all world bantamweight champions, will walk away with buckets of dollars and the inaugural Muhammad Ali trophy.

Mayweather's boxer Andrew Tabiti also reached the semifinals of the WBSS in the cruiserweight division after defeating Ruslan Fayfer.