Makabu pursues WBC title

Africa could have one or even two World Boxing Council (WBC) champions before Christmas.

It would be 18 years since a supposedly washed up Dingaan "The Rose of Soweto" Thobela bloomed on September 1, Spring Day, by dethroning Briton Glen Catley as the super middleweight holder in Brakpan.

The possibility hinges on the hierarchy of the Mexico-based world's highly respected sanctioning body giving top-rated WBC Silver cruiserweight holder Ilunga "Junior" Makabu and reigning IBO mini flyweight champion Simphiwe "Chain Reaction" Konkco the blessings to challenge for those titles.

The WBC is represented in SA by doctor Peter Ngatane, who is also the chairperson of Boxing SA (BSA).

Makabu is rated No1 for the cruiserweight belt, while Konkco should by right be the mandatory challenger for mini-flyweight king Wanheng Menayothin of Thailand.

Makabu represents the Democratic Republic of Congo, but the left-hander has fought most of his fights here in SA where he was introduced to boxing by trainer the late Nick Durandt in 2008.

When Nick died two years ago, his son Damien took over and Makabu is one of the many boxers he trains.