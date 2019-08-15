Stakeholders snub boxing workshop

It is disappointing that boxing licensees who always claim not to be engaged by Boxing SA on issues pertaining to the governance of boxing, however, snub the platform when it's created for them.

Boxing SA, through its chief operations officer Cindy Nkomo, had no choice but to cancel the training and a workshop which was to be hosted jointly by BSA and the SA Institute for Drugs-Free Sport (SAIDS) in Pretoria on Saturday.

Boxing SA was to touch on the Boxing Act and regulations; work which BSA has already started in the proposed amendment of boxing regulations; and presentation by SAIDS on anti-doping, which affects boxers regularly.

The cancellation of this vital workshop was due to the low response BSA received from its licensees, boxers, trainers, managers, seconds (referring to assistants in boxing terms) and matchmakers.