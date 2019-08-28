Late verdict vindicates Khuse

The verdict is out - Siyakholwa Khuse defeated Xolisa Magusha via a split points decision to win SA mini flyweight title.

This is the outcome of the review by three independent judges that were appointed last week by Boxing South Africa (BSA) after Khuse's lawyer, advocate Mava Malla, had lodged a formal complaint on behalf of the 19-year-old boxer whose attempt to dethrone Magusha was shattered by the judges in their fight at Orient Theatre on July 28.

Malla - a former CEO of the now defunct SA National Boxing Control Commission - had requested Boxing South Africa to reverse the decision in favour of Khuse.

But CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka, who accepted the submission to formally appeal the decision, explained that reversing the decision was not an option.

"Fortunately, this was a televised fight, so reliable footage is available for review.

"Boxing SA will therefore constitute an independent panel of judges to review the fight," he said at the time.