Dream boxing match-ups

Often boxing fans wish for certain match-ups to happen but in many instances these do not materialise.

The wishes do not only pertain to high-profile fights or the biggest names because at times those fights – like Francois Botha versus Flo Simba back in 2011 – are nothing more than highly publicised mismatches.

Botha fought the game’s best in his illustrious career, winning both the IBF and WBF heavyweight titles.

Washed up as he was, Botha still stopped an overmatched Simba, who was involved in only his 11th fight. Simba had not fought any notable or even promising opponent.

It was a grave mistake from his trainer Harold Volbrecht to allow the youngster to even sign on the dotted line to face such an accomplished boxer. The fight was staged by Golden Gloves at Emperors Palace.

Dream fights are evenly matched between the game’s best. Here are some of those fights I’d pay to see happening before the end of this year, fully knowing that most of them are pipe dreams as the business of boxing would bog them down quickly.

But we can dream, right?