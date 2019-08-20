Tenge fights on home turf after six years
Arguably SA's best female sweet science practitioner, Noni "She Bee Stingin'" Tenge will return to Mdantsane Indoor Centre in the Eastern Cape on Sunday.
The former WBF and IBF welterweight champion last fought at home in 2013 when she easily defeated Esther Mashiya from Alexander, northern Johannesburg.
Prior to that lop-sided non-title fight, Tenge, who remains the only SA boxer in history to win the IBF belt, one of the four most respected belts - the others being the WBA, WBC and WBO - had wowed fans at Mdantsane Indoor Centre in 2010 with her abilities when she registered the first defence of her WBF belt against Agota Ilko of Hungary.
This time, Tenge will put the WBF junior middleweight strap on the line for the third time in their careers against Mapule "Thunder" Ngubane, the Johannesburg-based boxer from KwaZulu-Natal.
Ngubane, who's the SA middleweight champion, is yet to defeat Tenge, whose only loss was to American Layla McCarter at Orient Theatre in 2010 for the WBA junior middleweight title.
Tenge has 19 wins, against one loss and a draw, while Ngubane who failed in her attempt to win the Commonwealth belt from Stacey Copeland in Zimbabwe in July, has seven wins, seven losses and three draws.
Their fight headlines Zbashy Promotions bill which marks Women's Month celebrations.
Also to feature in the tournament will be former WBF junior feather and featherweight champion Unathi Myekeni in a non-title six-rounder against Mpumelelo Sibiya, while Nontobeko Thuso will welcome Zimbabwe's Patience Mustara, also over six rounds, in the bantamweight class.
Male boxers will not be left out with Lucas Mbokazi and Zolisa Batyi set to do battle in the featherweight class.
Sibusiso Trower and Anda Khethevu will face off in the featherweight division.
Action, according to female promoter Sbongile Matiti, will begin at 1pm.