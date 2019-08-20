Tenge fights on home turf after six years

Arguably SA's best female sweet science practitioner, Noni "She Bee Stingin'" Tenge will return to Mdantsane Indoor Centre in the Eastern Cape on Sunday.

The former WBF and IBF welterweight champion last fought at home in 2013 when she easily defeated Esther Mashiya from Alexander, northern Johannesburg.

Prior to that lop-sided non-title fight, Tenge, who remains the only SA boxer in history to win the IBF belt, one of the four most respected belts - the others being the WBA, WBC and WBO - had wowed fans at Mdantsane Indoor Centre in 2010 with her abilities when she registered the first defence of her WBF belt against Agota Ilko of Hungary.