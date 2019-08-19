Good deals for young boxers

Uyanda "Big Bear" Nogogo, Ayanda "Greyhound" Nkosi and Bukiwe "Anaconda" Nonina, must have felt great after signing with promoter Fanakhe Tshabalala.

Many retired boxers were unlucky not to experience such recognition.

Nogogo is a 21-year-old newcomer from Mdantsane. He holds IBF Africa Youth weltwerweight title while Nkosi, 26, is from Katlehong, and was crowned the SA junior lightweight champion in Tshabalala's maiden tourney at KwaThema Civic Hall on June 30.

Nonina is the former undefeated SA and current WBF bantamweight champion.

Nogogo, Nkosi and Nonina, should know that signing with a promoter means they are closer to their dreams. They should, therefore, include a buy-out clause in their contracts in case they need to gain their freedom.

Tshabalala co-promotes with his Free State-based brother Elias Tshabalala. Fanakhe, 43, said negotiations are at an advanced stage with Xolisani "Nomeva" Ndongeni.

"The aim is to make them reach their potential and hopefully guide them to winning credible world titles such as the IBF, WBA and WBC belts,"said Tshabalala.

There is nothing painful for a boxer not to have a promoter dedicated to them. William "Dynamite" Gare, was a talented hard worker unable to fulfil his potential because he did not have a promoter looking after him. He won the SA and WBF junior middleweight and SA super middleweight belts.

At last a Free State businessman who later became a boxing promoter, Blacky Seoeo, did wonders for many boxers including Gare.

Gare was durable. Had he been as lucky, his name would have been engraved in the country's history books.