Bukiwe "Anaconda" Nonina ready to put squeeze on Hamzaoui

Bukiwe "Anaconda" Nonina intends to put Hamira Hamzaoui in the corner and suffocate her, just like the snake she is named after does to its prey.

The home girl of former president Thabo Mbeki in Idutywa in the Eastern Cape will put her WBF bantamweight belt on the line for the third time against the Frenchwoman.

Their bout will headline a card that will be organised by Calaza Sports Promotions in Sterkspruit in the Eastern Cape on August 31. The tournament will be staged in honour of the 20000 women that marched to the Union Buildings in 1956 to protest against the carrying of pass books.

"I intend to put her in the corner and end the fight," said the former SA champion whose successes saw her win BSA's female boxer of the year award in 2016 and 2017.