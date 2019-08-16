Bukiwe "Anaconda" Nonina ready to put squeeze on Hamzaoui
Bukiwe "Anaconda" Nonina intends to put Hamira Hamzaoui in the corner and suffocate her, just like the snake she is named after does to its prey.
The home girl of former president Thabo Mbeki in Idutywa in the Eastern Cape will put her WBF bantamweight belt on the line for the third time against the Frenchwoman.
Their bout will headline a card that will be organised by Calaza Sports Promotions in Sterkspruit in the Eastern Cape on August 31. The tournament will be staged in honour of the 20000 women that marched to the Union Buildings in 1956 to protest against the carrying of pass books.
"I intend to put her in the corner and end the fight," said the former SA champion whose successes saw her win BSA's female boxer of the year award in 2016 and 2017.
Ending a fight sooner than expected may sound weird coming from Nonina, who has done that only twice in 19 fights, but her new manager Khosi Ngcoza said the doubting Thomasses will see just that happen.
"People don't know that Bukiwe has power, something I told her when we teamed up last year. She needed someone to tell her that she has power. That made her believe that she has power and it came out naturally when she worked on the punching bag," he said.
The 33-year-old challenger - a former French flyweight champion - has 12 wins, two losses and a draw.
Nonina says she is nowhere near her league as a fighter.
"She is a baby who needs schooling," she said.
"If I were to live longer with her in the ring I was going to teach her a thing or two, but unfortunately I don't intend staying longer in the ring with her. I worked so hard and even discovered through my sessions with various trainers that I am gaining power."
Nonina, who is currently being assisted by Ncedo Cecane, the former bantamweight champion from Eyethu Gym of Mzimasi Mnguni in Mdantsane, knows what to expect from her foe.
"I saw her on video and I am not bothered," said Nonina who has signed a contract with Fantastic 2 Promotions of brothers Fanakhe and Elias Tshabalala.