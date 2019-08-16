Dirty day in SA boxing recalled

Today marks exactly 43 years since South Africa witnessed one of the dirtiest local shootouts between Gerrie "Boksburg Bomber" Coetzee and Mike "The Tank" Schutte at Westridge Tennis Stadium in Durban.

Gerrie's SA heavyweight title was on the line for the first time since he won it with a ninth-round stoppage of Jimmy Richards on April 10 1976 at the Portuguese Hall, south of Johannesburg.

On the day he faced Schutte, August 16 1976, referee Bobby Mazzoni worked tirelessly to try and instil discipline.

Schutte applied every dirty tactic in the book - holding, hitting below the belt, elbowing, rabbit punches, kicking and head-butting. Eventually, Mazzoni disqualified him in the sixth round.