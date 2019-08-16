Smangele Hadebe ready for smash-and-grab

There is nothing more difficult for a fighter than to prepare for someone who is a closed book to them, but that is where a trainer must show his mettle.

Smart trainers will go into that fight armed with more than one game plan so that they are able to adjust to any style the opponent applies.

Smangele "Smash" Hadebe finds herself in that situation going into an SA flyweight championship against holder Noxolo Makhanavu at Sterkspruit in the Eastern Cape on August 31.