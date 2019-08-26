Boxing star Roarke needs good tactician

Rising star Roarke Knapp can best be described as a machine but even an automobile needs an operator who knows and understands its definite mechanism so that he can press the right buttons for it to perform.

Knapp has got great ability, but he needs someone in his corner who will read the fight game as it progresses and be able to advise him to make adjustments.

Vusi Mtolo - if judged by Knapp's performance against Alexandr Zhuravskiy on Friday night at Emperors Palace - is not that operator.

One thing is certain though, Mtolo is a good fitness trainer, but he is found wanting in the department of assisting Knapp in the execution of his duties.

Knapp won his unimpressive 10-rounder against the Ukrainian. Two judges' scores of 97-93 and 94-92 were not too bad considering the closeness of the fight, but 98-92 was just way off the mark. At the most a draw would have been a fair decision.

Talking about shouting proper instructions, Peter and Sean Smith did wonders with Rowan Campbell against hard-hitting Patrick Mukala.