Campbell, Mukala face off

Rowan Campbell and Patrick Mukala are so well prepared to beat each other up for Campbell's IBO Africa super middleweight title on Friday that their health status left Doctor Stephen Selepe with no option but to declare them fit and ready to rumble.

Selepe conducted a pre-fight medical yesterday at Emperors Palace outside Kempton Park where the two boxers will meet in the main bout of Golden Gloves' Razor Sharp tournament on Friday evening.

Campbell is the champion while Mukala is the challenger.

Selepe said Campbell's blood pressure was 133/73 while his pulse was 56. Mukala's blood pressure was 118/84 and his pulse was 64.

"The two guys' pulses indicated their level of fitness. They are both fit. You would worry if it was 90 and above because that indicates dehydration," Selepe said.