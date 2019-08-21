Siyakholwa Khuse wants reversal of 'unfair' loss

Boxing SA has accepted the submission by advocate Mava Malla who lodged a formal complaint on behalf of Siyakholwa Khuse.

The boxer lost to SA mini flyweight holder Xolisa Magusha at Orient Theatre on July 28. But Khuse's camp strongly believes that they became victims of a dubious judgement, so the boxer's trainer Luyanda Sovasi approached Malla to fight their case.

Malla is a former CEO of the now defunct SA National Boxing Control Commission, which was replaced by the Boxing SA Act of 2001.

He wrote to BSA's CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka, advising him that Sovasi appointed him as the boxer's legal representative with the sole intention of registering Khuse's displeasure in the decision of BSA's judges.

"I hold instructions to demand that you use your good office, as a regulatory body, to correct the decision which was meted by your officials against my client's boxer, and reverse the decision, or do whatever is necessary to correct the anomaly as it is seen by many boxing followers as having the potential to destroy, not only the future of the boxers, but the potential of destroying the name of boxing, as a whole," wrote Malla.