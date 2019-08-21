Siyakholwa Khuse wants reversal of 'unfair' loss
Boxing SA has accepted the submission by advocate Mava Malla who lodged a formal complaint on behalf of Siyakholwa Khuse.
The boxer lost to SA mini flyweight holder Xolisa Magusha at Orient Theatre on July 28. But Khuse's camp strongly believes that they became victims of a dubious judgement, so the boxer's trainer Luyanda Sovasi approached Malla to fight their case.
Malla is a former CEO of the now defunct SA National Boxing Control Commission, which was replaced by the Boxing SA Act of 2001.
He wrote to BSA's CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka, advising him that Sovasi appointed him as the boxer's legal representative with the sole intention of registering Khuse's displeasure in the decision of BSA's judges.
"I hold instructions to demand that you use your good office, as a regulatory body, to correct the decision which was meted by your officials against my client's boxer, and reverse the decision, or do whatever is necessary to correct the anomaly as it is seen by many boxing followers as having the potential to destroy, not only the future of the boxers, but the potential of destroying the name of boxing, as a whole," wrote Malla.
In response to Malla, Lejaka wrote: "While we accept your submission to formally appeal the decision, the arbitrary route of merely reversing the decision is not an option.
"We cannot do that. It would honestly be a travesty of justice to merely use paperwork to reverse an outcome of a properly sanctioned and duly adjudicated fight."
Lejaka added: "Fortunately, this was a televised fight, so reliable footage is available for review. BSA will therefore constitute an independent panel of judges to review the fight."
But Lejaka made it clear in his response that should the review outcome be different, BSA will order a rematch of this fight.
"Should the outcome be the same, the status quo will remain and the matter considered closed. There will, however, be administrative costs involved. The supervisor and three judges who will review the fight, will need to be paid and that tab will need to be carried by the complainant who in this case is your client," he said, adding that the total amount is R1,500, worked out at R350 per official, including the supervisor.
Lejaka said BSA has already approached the broadcaster for the footage and if turnaround times are swift enough, this review outcome will be available on or before Friday August 23.
"We assure your of fair, honest and impartial treatment as we attend to your appeal," said Lejaka.