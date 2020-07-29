Officer reveals how one of suspects in Bozwana murder case stalked businessman

A police officer who was part of the initial investigations into the murder of North West businessman Wandile Bozwana revealed how one of the men accused of gunning him down stalked him before the shooting.

Lt-Col Wiseman Shipungu on Wednesday told the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria how Sipho Patrick Hudla took them to Sandton City mall in Johannesburg where he pointed out in chronological order how they stalked and allegedly murdered Bozwana.

Hudla, Matamela Robert Mutapa, Bonginkosi Paul Khumalo, and Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela are standing trial for the 2015 murder of Bozwana and attempted murder of his business partner Mpho Baloyi.

Shipungu told the court he left with Hudla from their Gauteng police organised crime unit offices and was taken to the mall where the accused detailed the incident.

“When we arrived at Sandton City, Sipho asked the driver to stop at the basement parking. The suspect then walked us around the mall where he looked for the salon,” Shipungu said.