Officer reveals how one of suspects in Bozwana murder case stalked businessman
A police officer who was part of the initial investigations into the murder of North West businessman Wandile Bozwana revealed how one of the men accused of gunning him down stalked him before the shooting.
Lt-Col Wiseman Shipungu on Wednesday told the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria how Sipho Patrick Hudla took them to Sandton City mall in Johannesburg where he pointed out in chronological order how they stalked and allegedly murdered Bozwana.
Hudla, Matamela Robert Mutapa, Bonginkosi Paul Khumalo, and Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela are standing trial for the 2015 murder of Bozwana and attempted murder of his business partner Mpho Baloyi.
Shipungu told the court he left with Hudla from their Gauteng police organised crime unit offices and was taken to the mall where the accused detailed the incident.
“When we arrived at Sandton City, Sipho asked the driver to stop at the basement parking. The suspect then walked us around the mall where he looked for the salon,” Shipungu said.
“Sipho pointed at a salon at Mandela Square and said he and Senzo followed the deceased from there. After that, he asked us to leave the mall and asked us to get onto the N1 North,” he said.
Shipunugu said Hudla told them that they arrived at the scene of the shooting and that the vehicle they were in faced Pretoria.
“Sipho asked for the car to stop and then he showed us where they shot the deceased before asking us to go back,” he said.
Prosecutor Adv Jennifer Cronje asked whether Hudla was coerced into pointing out the scene, detailing the sequence of events, and whether he read what was written in the Performer Form (form used for pointing out a scene).
Shipungu responded by saying: “I read the contents of the document back to the accused and he was satisfied with the process of pointing out the scene.”
“Furthermore, there was no interference and nobody told the accused what to do or what to say. The process was explained to him and he voluntarily pointed out the scene after I showed him the performer form.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.