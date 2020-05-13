Extortion charges against taxi boss Khekhe dropped by NPA

Feared Mamelodi taxi boss Vusi "Khekhe" Mathibela is in a bid to get his freedom after charges of extortion against him were withdrawn.

Mathibela, along with his two co-accused Elias Skhosana and Stemmer Monageng, had charges of extortion, intimidation and assault withdrawn against them in the Pretoria Regional Court on May 7.

This comes after a year-long battle following the trio's arrest for allegedly running an extortion ring in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane told Sowetan that Mathibela, Skhosana and Monageng were let off the hook after witnesses in the case refused to co-operate with authorities.

"We can confirm that the case was withdrawn as the security company [witness in the case] filed an affidavit that they no longer wish to proceed with it and the main witness has not been co-operating," Mjonondwane said.

She said the NPA will not prefer charges against them for opting to withdraw their statements and for failing to co-operate with authorities.