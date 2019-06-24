Flurry of cases for Mamelodi's Khekhe

Mamelodi's feared taxi boss Vusi Mathibela has found himself in a knot of legal woes and might abandon his bail application in one of the three cases against him.

Mathibela's lawyers told Sowetan they intended to withhold the 33-year-old's bail application in the extortion, assault and intimidation case.

"Right now that bail application does not serve much use because his bail in the other matter [in the Wandile Bozwana case] was revoked last week. We are waiting for further instructions [from Mathibela] to know what we can do next," advocate Mpesi Makhanya said.

"His bail application [in the extortion case] was partly heard so we can't withdraw it at this moment. So we have opted to withhold it," Makhanya said.

Professor Wium de Villiers, a criminal law expert at the University of Pretoria, said Mathibela's bail application should not be hindered by the revoking and forfeiture of his R50,000 bail in another case.