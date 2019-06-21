Khekhe to stay behind bars as he awaits trial date

Mamelodi’s 'number 1 tsotsi' Vusi "Khekhe" Mathibela will have to wait a few more days to know when his trial for armed robbery will commence.

Mathibela appeared briefly in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Friday where he stands accused of robbery with aggravated circumstances. The robbery took place four years ago in Cleveland, Johannesburg.

Mathibela had allegedly pretended to be a policeman and robbed a Chinese businesswoman of a large sum of money. His matter was postponed until June 26 in order to arrange a trial date after it came to light that the complainant in the matter was in China.

A police insider said Mathibela and an accomplice, both dressed in police uniform, allegedly stopped the businesswoman’s vehicle on the day. Armed with police-issued R5 rifles, they robbed her.The woman's vehicle was fitted with dash cameras which captured the culprits. Mathibela was identified from the footage by police, the insider said.

Mathibela’s legal woes have also worsened after the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria revoked his R50,000 bail in the North West millionaire and business mogul Wandile Bozwana's murder case.

Judge Bert Bam found that Mathibela had breached the terms of his bail conditions after failing to surrender his passport to the state and travelling out of South Africa. The Bozwana trial is expected to commence in July.

Mathibela was also arrested in March and faces charges of extortion and assault. He is expected back in the Pretoria magistrate’s court soon, where he is expected to abandon his bail application in the matter.