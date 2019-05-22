Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela bid for freedom falls flat

Notorious Mamelodi taxi boss Vusi "Khekhe" Mathibela has lost his bid to have his arrest declared unlawful.

Judge Cassin Sardiwalla of the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria yesterday gave reasons why he rejected Mathibela's application to have his arrest declared illegal.

The 32-year-old had approached the court to have his March 13 arrest declared illegal. He argued that the police had no evidence linking him to charges of assault, extortion and intimidation following allegations he ran an extortion ring in Mamelodi, northeast of Pretoria.

Mathibela had allegedly been on the run before handing himself over to the Germiston police in Ekurhuleni.

Sardiwalla said Mathibela knew that he was being sought by the authorities but failed to present himself, despite his lawyer advocate Solomon Mkhabela promising to submit him for booking.