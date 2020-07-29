DJ Tira to miss Boys to Men Empowerment Conference

Sibeko, who is the organiser, confirmed to Sowetan that they have replaced DJ Tira with Nzimande.

“We realised that he had other engagements, but he has been supporting the concept since it started; we still want him to send us recording, motivating our young people.”

According to Sibeko, the Boys to Men Empowerment Conference will discuss various issues like the important of respect, what to do when one has a girlfriend and how to start a business as a teenager.

Sibeko explained they decided to play a role in fighting gender-based violence and not let the government deal with the issue alone.

“The plan is to mould these young men who are still going to be boyfriends and husbands, who might find themselves in a situation where they harass others or being harassed. We said let’s find men who have done well to assist us in this.”

“This time our focus, other than developmental issues, will be what exactly goes into a man’s mind especially during this Covid-19 with lots of frustration. We look at how do we communicate and show compassion. For example, as a young boy how do you speak to your sister. We will be looking at various angles and we say even if you have been exposed to violence, do not try it as a young man. We have neglected a boy child for too long, we need to assist our boys. We are trying to root out the old culture that men or boys do not cry. They have to cry like others because they bottle a lot of pain and anger.”