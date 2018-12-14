'Dangerous' Vusi Mathibela is Mamelodi's Al Capone

The name Vusi "Khekhe" Mathibela strikes fear in the hearts of many taxi operators and business people in Mamelodi, Tshwane.

The 32-year-old taxi boss is accused of running an extortion ring in the township east of Pretoria which forces local entrepreneurs to pay him a "protection fee".

Although Mathibela strongly denies the claim, local business people who spoke to Sowetan this week painted a picture of a modern-day Al Capone whose sidekicks move around the collecting money from them.

Among his alleged victims are taxi owners who apparently have to pay him R200 a week, per minibus.

Spaza shop owners are said to be paying R500 a month.

One taxi operator, who asked not to be named, said Mathibela and "dozens" of his lieutenants "collect money from any and every one in Mamelodi who makes money".

This week, locals claimed that Mathibela was also behind the "threats" that led to the City of Tshwane suspending its bus service in the township.

Mathibela, who owns a nightclub in Pretoria, shot into prominence when he was among four men charged with the murder of North West businessman Wandile Bozwana.