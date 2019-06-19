'Give Khekhe bail to rescue family taxi business'

The uncle of feared Mamelodi taxi boss Vusi Mathibela has pleaded with the courts to grant his nephew bail, saying the family's taxi empire is being run to the ground due to his incarceration.

Mathibela appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court yesterday where he applied for bail in his extortion case.

His uncle, Ephraim Sipho Mathibela, stated that his nephew's health was also affected by his continued incarceration.

In an affidavit that was read into the record by Mathibela's legal representative, Advocate Annelene van den Heever, Ephraim claimed that Mathibela had a unique set of skills that allowed him to run the family's taxi business.

In the affidavit, Ephraim claimed that eight of their large fleet of taxis were at risk of being repossessed as their business had taken a knock in profits since his nephew's arrest in March.