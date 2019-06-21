Khekhe loses bail bid for Wandile Bozwana murder

Notorious Mamelodi taxi boss Vusi Mathibela's legal woes have been compounded after he failed to convince the court to have his bail in a murder case reinstated.

The state approached the North Gauteng High Court to have Mathibela's R50,000 bail in the North West billionaire and business mogul Wandile Bozwana's murder case revoked and forfeited.

Judge Bert Bam yesterday said the state proved that Mathibela breached the terms of bail conditions after he failed to hand over his passport.

The state alleged that Mathibela violated his bail conditions by leaving the country and failing to report at Midrand police station every Friday per his bail conditions.

Prosecutor Advocate Andre Fourie argued that the state's application was based on Mathibela's arrest in connection to extortion charges in March.

"We further argue that the applicant (Mathibela) failed to surrender his passport to the state after being instructed to do so by the courts.

"The third point on which our application is based is that the applicant (Mathibela) allegedly intimidated a witness (in the Bozwana matter)," Fourie told the court.