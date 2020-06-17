Mamelodi taxi boss Khekhe 'escapes' C-Max incarceration due to his 'profile'

Taxi boss Vusi "Khekhe" Mathibela has won a court battle against the department of justice and correctional services to transfer him to the remand detainees section of Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre.

Mathibela was housed with convicted criminals in the C-Max section of the facility.

The high court in Pretoria on Monday ordered minister Ronald Lamola, and the national commissioner of correctional services, Arthur Fraser, to transfer Mathibela back to the remand section of the correctional facility in Pretoria.

In her draft order, Judge Selemang Mokose set aside the decision taken by Lamola and Fraser dated October 19 2019 to alter Mathibela's detention.

Mokose said: "The second, third and fourth respondents... [must] immediately transfer the applicant from C-Max detention cells to the local remand centre at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre forthwith and that each party pay its costs for both this application and the urgent application brought on 26 May 2020."

The ruling came after the Mamelodi taxi operator argued that his human rights were violated as he was kept in custody along with convicts while he awaits trial.

Singabakho Nxumalo, the department of correctional services spokesperson, said the decision to house Mathibela in the C-Max section of the facility was based on his profile.