More questions about Bozwana footage
More inconsistencies have been pointed out in the footage the state wants admitted as evidence in the trial of four men accused of killing North West businessman Wandile Bozwana and attempted murder of his lover Mpho Baloyi.
The state's case is that Sipho Patrick Hudla, 34, Matamela Robert Mutapa, 40, Vusi Reginald Mathibela, 30, and Bonginkosi Paul Khumalo, 36, followed around Bozwana and Baloyi as they went about their errands at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton, Johannesburg, before they were attacked in
Pretoria on October 2 2015.
Baloyi and Bozwana had stopped at the Garsfontein off-ramp off the N1 highway in Pretoria when a man jumped out of a BMW M3 and opened fire at them.
Police forensic analyst Captain Ludumo Gqotso testified that he mapped out the movements of the victims and the accused by using "image enhancement technique".
But the defence has poked holes in the credibility of the footage and the images generated from it.
Cross-examining state witness William Makhonjwa, advocate Gerhard Botha, SC, said it was possible that the images used in court were tempered with.
This, Botha said, was because the date and time on the images appeared differently on the video footage.
"It is possible that the image was tempered with or the footage is from another camera ... I put it to you that it is highly improbable for the images, from one to 47, to have come from your camera," he said.
Judge Papi Mosopa asked Makhonjwa whether the security company he works for was the only one that has surveillance cameras in the shopping centre.
Makhonjwa said he did not know because the 80 cameras were already installed when he started working at the centre in 2005.
The defence has also questioned the accuracy of the time displayed on the footage.
Makhonjwa told the court he was the person responsible for ensuring that the time was accurate in the cameras and that he did this every morning.
Makhonjwa said the digital video recording device, which stores the feed from cameras, automatically saves the time, date and location of the camera.
Mosopa is hearing evidence in a trial-within-a-trial for him to determine the
admissibility of the footage as evidence.
The case continues.