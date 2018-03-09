More questions about Bozwana footage

More inconsistencies have been pointed out in the footage the state wants admitted as evidence in the trial of four men accused of killing North West businessman Wandile Bozwana and attempted murder of his lover Mpho Baloyi.

The state's case is that Sipho Patrick Hudla, 34, Matamela Robert Mutapa, 40, Vusi Reginald Mathibela, 30, and Bonginkosi Paul Khumalo, 36, followed around Bozwana and Baloyi as they went about their errands at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton, Johannesburg, before they were attacked in

Pretoria on October 2 2015.

Baloyi and Bozwana had stopped at the Garsfontein off-ramp off the N1 highway in Pretoria when a man jumped out of a BMW M3 and opened fire at them.

Police forensic analyst Captain Ludumo Gqotso testified that he mapped out the movements of the victims and the accused by using "image enhancement technique".

But the defence has poked holes in the credibility of the footage and the images generated from it.