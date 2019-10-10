Vusi "Khekhe" Mathibela set to face more charges

"For example, weekly fees paid by the operators of the 4-plus one taxis (sedans) rose from R40 to R100, with that money making its way to Vusi with the help of those he had placed at the association," a source privy to the docket details told Sowetan.

Mathibela has been in custody since March after he was arrested on charges of assault, extortion and intimidation following allegations he ran an extortion ring in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria. His R50,000 bail in the Bozwana murder case was also revoked.

On October 21, Mathibela will also appear in the Pretoria regional court on two separate cases - one for extortion and assault and another for allegedly intimidating witnesses in the murder case of North West businessman Wandile Bozwana

It is expected that the additional charges will be pressed against him on that day.

"There's evidence that Mata monies were moved to Vusi," the source said.

Sowetan reported in December that Mathibela was accused of running an extortion ring in the township, with his alleged victims being taxi owners who apparently have had to pay him R200 a week, per minibus.