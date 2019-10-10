Vusi "Khekhe" Mathibela set to face more charges
Feared Mamelodi taxi boss Vusi "Khekhe" Mathibela looks set to face additional extortion charges.
Sowetan has learnt that police have already submitted a docket to the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) for a decision.
Gauteng detectives have stretched their investigation into how Mathibela had allegedly taken over the finances of the Mamelodi Amalgamated Taxi Association (Mata) for his benefit.
Mathibela had allegedly used executives aligned to himself within Mata for his elaborate extortion ring, with taxi operators under the association having their weekly fees increased, with the money making its way to Mathibela.
"For example, weekly fees paid by the operators of the 4-plus one taxis (sedans) rose from R40 to R100, with that money making its way to Vusi with the help of those he had placed at the association," a source privy to the docket details told Sowetan.
Mathibela has been in custody since March after he was arrested on charges of assault, extortion and intimidation following allegations he ran an extortion ring in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria. His R50,000 bail in the Bozwana murder case was also revoked.
On October 21, Mathibela will also appear in the Pretoria regional court on two separate cases - one for extortion and assault and another for allegedly intimidating witnesses in the murder case of North West businessman Wandile Bozwana
It is expected that the additional charges will be pressed against him on that day.
"There's evidence that Mata monies were moved to Vusi," the source said.
Sowetan reported in December that Mathibela was accused of running an extortion ring in the township, with his alleged victims being taxi owners who apparently have had to pay him R200 a week, per minibus.
Locals, who spoke to Sowetan at the time, painted a picture of a modern-day Al Capone whose sidekicks moved around the township collecting money.
This comes as Mathibela, 32, will soon also know if the confession evidence against him which the state is relying on in the Bozwana case will be admissible or not.
The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria is expected to hear one last witness today before a judgment in a trial-within-a-trial, which sought to establish whether Mathibela's co-accused Sipho Patrick Hudla, 36, and Matamela Robert Mutapa were tortured into confessing to the murder of Bozwana.
The trial was also aimed at establishing whether another accused in the case, Bonginkosi Paul Khumalo, was also tortured into making a warning statement.
Mathibela's lawyer Solomon Mkhabela said he was unaware of any other investigation relating to the taxi association and his client.
"What I know is a completed investigations which relate to Mathibela and his two co-accused on the Mamelodi extortion allegations... a decision of the NDPP is being awaited."
