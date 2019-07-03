'They're planning to poison me in prison', says feared taxi boss Khekhe

Mamelodi's feared taxi boss Vusi "Khekhe" Mathibela is refusing to eat food prepared in jail, claiming that there is a conspiracy to poison him.

The allegation was made in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria yesterday, where Mathibela, 32, along with Sipho Patrick Hudla, 36, Matamela Robert Mutapa, 42, and Bonginkosi Paul Khumalo, 38, stand accused of murdering North West businessman Wandile Bozwana in 2015.

Bozwana and his partner were gunned down in October of that year when they stopped their car at the Garsfontein off-ramp, in eastern Pretoria. Bozwana died while Mpho Baloyi was hurt but survived.

Mathibela instructed his lawyer, advocate Gerhard Botha, to ask Judge Jonas Mosopa to allow his family to bring him food as he fears for his life.