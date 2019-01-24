Is Khekhe behind Mams evictions?

Notorious Mamelodi taxi boss Vusi Mathibela is allegedly behind the latest evictions of occupants from low-cost housing units in the Tshwane township.

Community members in Mamelodi West have claimed that Mathibela - a taxi owner businessman commonly known as "Khekhe" - was behind the latest evictions which sparked violence in the township.

On Monday, hundreds of people who had illegally occupied 92 low cost units were kicked out by community members who claimed that they had brought criminal activity into the area.

This was after Branden Maseko, 20, was gunned down in a tavern in a block of flats adjacent to the old and crumbling Mamelodi hostel.

But a community member who asked not to be named said Maseko's death was used as an excuse to get rid of the flat tenants.

The anonymous resident said the aim was to hijack the units and run them through a money-making criminal set-up.