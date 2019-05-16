Who gave Khekhe passport to travel?

The police officer who allegedly gave notorious Mamelodi taxi boss Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela his passport to travel out of SA has denied ever being in possession of it.

Capt Siphiwe Daniel Xulu, a retired policeman, rejected Mathibela’s claim in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria yesterday.

Xulu took the stand after being subpoenaed to testify whether he had played a role in Mathibela’s violation of his bail condition in the murder case of North West businessman Wandile Bozwana when he travelled to Mauritius for a holiday.

The state is applying to have Mathibela’s R50,000 bail forfeited and his bail cancelled for violating his bail conditions by leaving the country.

Mathibela has claimed that he had permission from Xulu, whom he alleged gave him the passport to travel.

During cross-examination, defence advocate Annelene van den Heever put it to Xulu that he gave Mathibela his passport before he travelled to Mauritius from October 25 to 29 and collected it again upon his return.

Van den Heever further put it to Xulu that he followed the same procedure prior to Mathibela’s arrest in March.

At the time of his arrest, Mathibela was preparing to go on another holiday to Dubai with his family.

Xulu maintained that he was never in possession of Mathibela’s passport and that the 33-year-old taxi boss had not handed over his passport and title deed as per his bail conditions.