Horrific week in KZN as 4 nurses killed, elderly woman raped, child found dead

KwaZulu-Natal was plagued by violence this week as four people were brutally murdered, an elderly woman raped and a child found dead in a sugar cane field.

This is according to social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza, who expressed concern about the moral decay in society.

In the first incident, two young women and two men who had been employed at the St Apollinaries Hospital were attacked and murdered in cold blood at Centocow.

Khoza said a third woman survived the attack and was fighting for her life in hospital.`

“Two of the deceased, Ntuthuko Dlamini and Khulekani Shabalala from Ward 5 and Ward 6, respectively, were allegedly shot dead by a police officer while they were with three women,” she said.

While investigations were under way, Khoza said the possibility of gender-based violence could not be ruled out.