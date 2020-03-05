Five men killed, one critical in KZN massacre

Five men were shot dead and a sixth person was critically injured during an attack at a home in Ezakheni in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday morning.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said Ezakheni police received a report of a shooting incident which occurred about 1.30am from B Section.

“On arrival at the scene, police officers found the bodies of five adult males who were shot dead at a house. The sixth victim sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach and was taken to a local hospital.”

Naicker said the victims, aged between 25 to 35, were not related.