KZN man infected with Covid-19 'knowingly and willingly' spread potentially fatal disease, police say

"We have registered that case as attempted murder. It can change at a later stage in terms of the regulations," Naidoo continued.

"We looked at whether the element of the crime has been satisfied, and yes, he tested positive. This is a potential fatal disease.

"He knowingly and willing spread the disease. That is enough to satisfy the element of crime. That is why we have opened that case and charged him with attempted murder."

Naidoo said police had an idea as to where the man might have been before going back to his business but verification was still being done.

"To people who do not want to quarantine, this is what is going to happen to them.

"They will face the full brunt of the law. They cannot go around compromising the safety of others. We can't allow that."

Naidoo said police are busy helping the KwaZulu-Natal health department in tracing those who were in contact with the man.